Police: Suspect shot by officer in Essex parking lot dies

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Police in Baltimore County say a suspect shot by an officer responding to a nuisance call Saturday in Essex has died.

Police on Sunday identified the suspect as Robert Johnson Jr., 29, of Owings Mills.

He had been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

A second person shot by the officer remains at a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Officers responded to a complex of townhomes around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crowd of people in the parking lot.

Police say the first officer to arrive to the scene fired his weapon after Johnson exited a vehicle armed with a gun.

