Defying order, Baltimore pastor to hold services for 250

The Associated Press

May 16, 2020, 7:26 PM

BALTIMORE — A prominent Baltimore pastor plans to hold two services for 250 people each Sunday, defying an executive order from the city’s mayor that extended stay-at-home directives.

The Rev. Alvin Gwynn Sr. is the pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in northeast Baltimore.

He tells the Baltimore Sun he will not comply with the city’s order that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.

He said his congregation will follow social-distancing guidelines and the 500-seat church will be at 50 percent capacity.

On Friday, Maryland businesses began a gradual reopening of retail and other businesses, but Baltimore is not easing restrictions.

