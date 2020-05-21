Baltimore to continue youth summer job program virtually

Baltimore officials said an annual program connecting teenagers and young adults with summer jobs will be scaled down to half its usual size and made virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s mayor, Bernard C. “Jack” Young, announced Wednesday that the YouthWorks job program will offer 4,000 remote positions this year instead of the up to 8,000 that have been offered in the past. The five-week program employs workers ages 14 to 21 and will begin in July.

Young said participants will work four hours each week day while making a minimum wage of $11 per hour. Officials said the changes come as the shutdown of restaurants, hotels and other businesses has made finding jobs more difficult.

