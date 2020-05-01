Amazon plans to open 4th distribution center in Maryland

Amazon plans to open its fourth distribution center in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the online retail giant will use an existing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in eastern Baltimore County.

That’s the former Sparrows Point steel mill site.

The company says that 500 workers will pack and ship large products such as sports equipment and furniture.

Amazon had already said that it plans to hire an additional 3,000 people in the state because of the rise in demand for products during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun reported that Amazon employs 7,000 people in Maryland and has contributed to an additional 6,000 indirect jobs

