2 Baltimore officers injured in crash between police cars

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say two officers were hospitalized Sunday after their cruisers crashed into each other.

News outlets report the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Police said the officers were taken to a trauma center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Video obtained by WJZ-TV showed one of the cruisers over the sidewalk, with one side of the car pinned against a pole.

Debris was scattered through the roadway as people looked on, and some appeared to be trying to help free the driver.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved. Officials didn’t comment further on what may have caused the crash.

