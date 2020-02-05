Maryland man gets life sentence in 2018 slaying, arson case

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office says a man convicted of kidnapping and killing a mother who was found dead inside a burning home has been sentenced to life in prison plus 80 years.

The prosecutor’s office announced the sentence on Tuesday. According to a statement from State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in November, 37-year-old Willard Turner was found guilty of murder, arson and kidnapping in the death of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones.

Prosecutors alleged Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones at knife point from a dollar store in 2018 because they thought she had stolen Barncord’s cellphone.

Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March.

