Man fatally shot in car during violent weekend in Baltimore

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a public housing complex in Baltimore Sunday, the third deadly shooting in the city since Friday afternoon.

BALTIMORE — A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a public housing complex in Baltimore Sunday, the third deadly shooting in the city since Friday afternoon.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the man, who was not immediately identified by police, was shot as he sat in a car at the complex in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of Baltimore. Crime scene technicians and homicide detectives surveyed a silver Acura sedan with a shattered driver’s side mirror and bullet casings on the pavement after the shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting continued a violent weekend in which at least six other people were shot on Saturday alone.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.