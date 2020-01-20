2 arrested in alleged assault on Baltimore police officer

Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a Baltimore police officer.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a Baltimore police officer.

Officials say 20-year-old Donnell Burgess was arrested Sunday and charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. A 17-year-old boy also has been charged as a juvenile in Friday night’s incident.

A video posted on social media showed a group of people kicking the officer as he tried to arrest a person who spat in his face.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the incident began when the officer was conducting a business check.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.