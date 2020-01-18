Police say video shows assault on Baltimore officer

Baltimore officials say they have arrested one person and are looking for others after a video on social media showed a group of people assaulting a police officer as he tried to make an arrest.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials say they have arrested one person and are looking for others after a video on social media showed a group of people assaulting a police officer as he tried to make an arrest.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement Saturday the incident began overnight when a sergeant was conducting a business check.

He says a person in that business became argumentative and spat in the officer’s face.

While the officer tried to arrest that person, several others began kicking him.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young confirms one arrest so far and says the officer wasn’t seriously hurt.

