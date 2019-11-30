Former head of Md. Democratic Party: Overspending allegations don’t paint full financial picture

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is speaking out after accusations of overspending when she led Maryland’s Democratic Party.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is speaking out after accusations of overspending when she led Maryland’s Democratic Party.

Rockeymoore Cummings said reports that don’t account for funds raised through the end of her tenure don’t paint a full picture of her time as state party chair.

She stepped down in mid-November to run for the House seat of her late husband Elijah Cummings, who died in October.

Sen. Cory McCray, who is now serving as the acting chairman of the party, wrote to members of the Maryland State Central Committee expressing concerns about the party’s financial health.

In that letter obtained by the Baltimore Sun, McCray wrote that he spotted major financial concerns including a party bank balance that dwindled from around $700,000 at the start of 2019 to about $360,000 at the time the letter was dated, the Baltimore Sun reports.

According to the letter, McCray wrote that the party has terminated some consulting contracts in efforts to curb spending and is also requesting reports from other consultants on the payroll. The letter also says more money was spent than raised in nine out of 10 months this year.

Rockeymoore Cummings has responded in a trio of tweets, highlighting the accomplishments made during her leadership.

“I get that “this is politics” but fair is fair,” she said.

I’m proud of the progress made during my tenure as MDP Chair. We:

-raised more than $1.1 million in an off-cycle election year

-maintained healthy reserves

-built a year-round voter engagement & campaign operation

-enhanced our communications, training & data capacity — Maya R. Cummings, Ph.D. (@MayaRockeymoore) November 30, 2019

