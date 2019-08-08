Baltimore police sergeant on life support after being shot off duty

Sgt. Isaac Carrington was off duty Thursday when he was shot outside his home by a masked gunman. He is now on life support.

A Baltimore police sergeant is on life support after he shot while off duty Thursday afternoon, the department announced.

Isaac Carrington, 43, was standing on his front lawn and speaking with a neighbor when an unknown vehicle turned onto the street. According to witnesses, at least one person wearing a face mask exited the vehicle, pointed a gun at the men and demanded their belongings.

The neighbor threw his valuable items on the ground and took off running down the street. Carrington began running in the opposite direction.

The suspect chased after Carrington and shot him multiple times. The suspect then got back into the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle drove down Summerfield Road, then turned west onto Todd Avenue.

Police received reports of a shooting a little before 3:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Carrington with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he underwent surgery.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting.

At a news conference Thursday evening, officials pleaded with the public to assist in the investigation and work with law enforcement to reduce violent crime in the city.

“We need you to step up … We can do better, Baltimore,” Mayor Jack Young said.

Dr. Thomas Scalea, a physician at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, said Carrington was in an intensive care unit after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a tweet asking people to keep the officer in their prayers as he fights for his life.

Hogan added that thoughts and prayers alone are not enough, and that state and local leaders must join together to get violent shooters off the streets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore police at 410-396-2100, or make an anonymous call to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Carrington has been with the Baltimore police department for 22 years. This the second shooting of Baltimore police officer in the past month, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.