Virginia man arrested for impersonating a Maryland police officer

A Virginia man was arrested Saturday night and charged with impersonating a police officer in Maryland.

According to Maryland State Police, around 8:30 p.m., Timothy Ervin Trivettt, 54, of Yorktown, was trying to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 695 near Baltimore.

An officer in the area saw a black and white Chevrolet Impala with blue and red flashing lights attempting to pull over another driver on the outer loop of I-695 at Green Spring Avenue.

The officer then spoke to the driver of the Impala and identified him as Trivett. According to police, Trivett was wearing police equipment, body armor and a uniform.

Trivett was taken into custody and faces charges of impersonating an officer, along with multiple handgun charges. Trivett was released from police custody on an unsecured bond.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

