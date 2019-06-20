202
Mistrial on murder and robbery charges in Bartender’s death

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 7:46 pm 06/20/2019 07:46pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge in Maryland has declared a mistrial on murder and robbery charges in the shooting death of a Baltimore-area bartender.

News outlets report the jury could not agree on the harshest counts against 19-year-old Malik Mungo. He was accused in the death of Sebastian Dvorak, who was gunned down while walking back from his 27th birthday celebration in 2017. The jury deliberated for nearly four days and found Mungo guilty on eight counts related to drugs and gun violations. He was found not guilty on three burglary charges.

WBAL-TV reports state prosecutors say they plan to retry Mungo on the other eight counts, including first- and second-degree murder, robbery and gang charges.

Mungo maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He says he wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.

