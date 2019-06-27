202
Baltimore approves $10M in funding for cyber attack relief

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 9:16 am 06/27/2019 09:16am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore City officials approved using $10 million in excess revenue to cover the ongoing cost of the cyber attacks that immobilized some of the cities systems almost two months ago.

WBAL reports the city’s estimates board approved the emergency funds Wednesday to help the hack recovery process, which is moving into its eighth week.

This month, a Baltimore technology official said the city had initially resisted help from the state after the attack.

Systems such as water billing remain offline.

The city’s budget office has estimated the total cost of responding to the hack at $18 million. Hackers demanded$ 80,000 in ransom, but city officials said they have been advised by law enforcement authorities not to pay it.

This month, two cities in Florida paid ransoms to hackers after similar cyber attacks.

baltimore Baltimore cyber attack Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News Tech News
