2 extradited in Baltimore killing that was blamed on panhandler

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 6:03 pm 03/20/2019 06:03pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A truck driver who blamed his wife’s slaying on a case of charity gone wrong is being flown back to Baltimore, Maryland, along with his daughter to face murder charges.

When Jacquelyn Smith was fatally stabbed in December, her husband said she was attacked after handing $10 to a panhandler with a baby. The tale of generosity and treachery drew international attention and fueled concerns about Baltimore’s violence.

But earlier this month, police announced that her husband’s story wasn’t true and 52-year-old Keith Smith and his daughter, 28-year-old Valeria Smith, were facing first-degree murder charges.

They were arrested in Texas during what police called a dash for the Mexico border.

From Texas, Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said the two suspects were extradited Wednesday. They were escorted onto a plane by three officers.

baltimore Baltimore, MD News Jacquelyn Smith Keith Smith Maryland News panhandler attack
