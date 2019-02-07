202
WATCH: HBO previews documentary on Md. ‘Serial’ murder

By Jack Pointer February 7, 2019
WASHINGTON — HBO has released the trailer for a documentary that follows up on the Maryland murder case featured in the podcast “Serial.”

“The Case Against Adnan Syed” chronicles the events that occurred after “Serial” examined the 1999 disappearance and death of high school student Hae Min Lee. Her ex-boyfriend, Syed, was convicted a year later. But the 2014 podcast later found issues with the evidence.

In the years since, Syed’s conviction has been overturned and a new trial has been ordered, but the state has appealed. Maryland’s highest court will consider whether to reinstate that conviction.

Academy Award nominee Amy Berg directs the four-hour documentary, which will premiere next month.

See the trailer below.

Adnan Syed Baltimore, MD News Entertainment News Hae Min Lee jack pointer Local News Maryland News Serial TV News
