Speeding car kills Maryland man trying to change tire

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 11:26 am 02/18/2019 11:26am
GARRISON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a speeding car hit and killed a man who was changing his tire on Interstate 795.

The Baltimore Sun reports Kennedy Sooklal of Reistertown pulled over on the right shoulder of the highway in Garrison after getting a flat tire Saturday morning.

Police say an out-of-control 2015 Honda Civic struck Sooklal while he changed the tire. Medics took Sooklal to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A news release says witnesses told police that the Honda was speeding, and the driver seemed to be in a “speed contest” with another car.

The release said the driver of the Honda Civic was arrested and was being held pending consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office. The driver of the other car left the scene.

