UMBC student accused of using Snapchat to sexually solicit minors

Charged with soliciting child pornography, a student from the University of Maryland Baltimore County was in court on Monday for a bond hearing after being taken into custody on campus last Friday.

WASHINGTON — Charged with soliciting child pornography, a student from the University of Maryland Baltimore County was in court on Monday for a bond hearing after being taken into custody on campus Friday.

Jake Tyler Patterson, 21 of Frederick County, was served with an order of suspension from the University along with charges when he was arrested by a Frederick County Sheriff’s detective, a department spokesperson said.

“Patterson’s bond was revised to $25,000 with special conditions including having no internet or social media access,” said Tim Gilbert, Assistant State’s Attorney for Frederick County.

“He will be released to his parents if/when he posts bond,” Gilbert said.

The FBI, Baltimore County Police and UMBC Police assisted in the arrest.

Patterson confessed during an interview in Baltimore County, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Patterson last August after receiving a tip that Patterson was sexually soliciting minors using the mobile app, Snapchat.

Patterson has been charged with two counts of child pornography solicitation and two counts of child pornography permit sex subject.

The investigation continues.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.