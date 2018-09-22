Husband allegedly killed recently injured wife in Baltimore murder-suicide

Police say Mary Kathleen Black Terry 79, was recently injured and that Clifford Wilson Terry, 78, had wheeled her out to their car before shooting her in the upper body. He then turned the revolver on himself and shot himself in the upper body as well.

WASHINGTON — Two people are dead after a husband allegedly shot his recently injured wife Saturday in the parking lot of the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, Maryland, before shooting himself.

Clifford Wilson Terry, 78, and Mary Kathleen Black Terry, 79, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore police say they were called to the parking lot of the 700 block of Maiden Choice Lane just before 2 p.m. where they discovered the bodies of two community residents, both suffering from a single gunshot sound to the upper body.

Police say Mary was recently injured, and that Clifford had wheeled her out to their car before shooting her in the upper body. He then turned the revolver on himself and shot himself in the upper body as well.

The couple lived in the “independent living area” of the community and were therefore legally permitted to possess a firearm, police say.

Police have not determined a motive.

