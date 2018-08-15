Md. woman arrested for drunken driving twice in less than 20 minutes

A Baltimore, Maryland, woman was arrested and charged for drunken driving twice within 20 minutes, according to Maryland State police.

Stephanie Ringgold, 33, was driving a gray Dodge Charger near Route 40 at Berk Lane shortly after midnight on Aug. 11.

A state trooper stopped Ringgold for speeding and passing a vehicle on the shoulder. Police said she had a 4-year-old, a 6-month-old and another adult in the car and showed “signs of impairment.”

Ringgold was arrested, taken to a police department to be processed and released to a sober driver. Police advised her to not drive for 12 hours.

Less than twenty minutes later, the same trooper saw Ringgold get in the driver’s seat of the car and drive away. The trooper stopped and arrested Ringgold, who was again taken to a police department where she was processed and released to a sober driver.

As a result of the first arrest, Ringgold was charged with driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated, DUI while transporting a minor and DUI per se while transporting a minor; after the second arrest, she was charged with DWI, DUI, DUI per se and driving a motor vehicle within 12 hours after a DUI arrest.

A court date has not yet been set.

DUI per se indicates that someone’s blood alcohol concentration exceeds .08 percent; conviction is possible even if the blood alcohol concentration does not affect someone’s driving.

