Ja’Kobi Lane has TD catch on promising night for Ravens rookie receivers in 24-7 win over Eagles

Lane, a wide receiver from Southern California selected in the third round of April’s NFL draft, finished with three receptions for 38 yards.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, right, stretches to score a touchdown as he is defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Carter (35) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, right, stretches to score a touchdown as he is defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Carter (35) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane keeps turning heads. On Saturday night, so did his recently drafted teammates.

Lane had a 16-yard touchdown catch during a promising night for Ravens rookie receivers, and Baltimore beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-7 in both teams’ preseason opener.

Lane, selected from Southern California in the third round of the NFL draft, finished with three receptions for 38 yards, adding to the buzz that has been building around the 22-year-old after a standout training camp.

“It’s super fun to be a part of a hype train,” Lane said. “But at the same time, this all can go down by one dropped ball.”

Fourth-round selections Matt Hibner (tight end, Southern Methodist) and Elijah Sarratt (wide receiver, Indiana) combined for 11 receptions and 127 yards to help Jesse Minter win his preseason head coaching debut.

With Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts among the starters on both sides who did not play, backup Tyler Huntley led Baltimore’s first two series and went 6 for 7 for 76 yards.

Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie from UConn, connected with Lane and shook off a later interception to complete 22 of 28 passes for 223 yards.

“Great to see a ton of young players get an opportunity, especially our young playmakers on offense,” Minter said. “I thought all those guys really showed some good stuff. And it’ll be a good, initial step for them to continue to build on.”

Tyler Loop, whose missed field goal at Pittsburgh ended the Ravens’ 2025 season, missed from 49 yards in the first quarter before connecting from 42 yards in the third. Adam Randall and quarterback Austin Reed each had fourth-quarter touchdown runs for Baltimore.

Philadelphia rookie quarterback Cole Payton found Erik Ezukanma for a 6-yard TD pass for the game’s final score, completing a nine-play, 69-yard drive.

The Eagles were outgained 440 yards to 159 and managed only two first downs before that series.

Third-year QB Tanner McKee completed 6 of 10 passes for 30 yards for Philadelphia after veteran Andy Dalton connected on 3 of 6 attempts for 20 yards.

“Obviously wanted to put a better performance out there,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We had 40 plays of offense and kept the defense on the field too many times.”

Turnovers kept it close for a while. Kelee Ringo picked off Fagnano in the end zone late in the second quarter, and Shaun Wade forced Sarratt’s third-quarter fumble, recovered by Ambry Thomas.

Early, Huntley had an early 29-yard connection with Hibner on the left sideline, the game’s longest play from scrimmage.

Loop missed wide right to spoil that drive, but Baltimore broke through early in the second when Fagnano found Lane at the 5 and Lane powered across the goal line through two Eagles tacklers.

“Special, man. It’s a special player” Fagnano said of Lane. “His ceiling is so high, that he is just going to continue to improve each and every day. And it’s a lot of fun.”

That completed a five-play, 48-yard march. After halftime, Fagnano led two 11-play drives, the first covering 47 yards and finishing with Loop’s field goal, and the second making it 17-0 after Randall’s plunge from the 4.

Payton completed 4 of 9 passes for 37 yards and Reed threw for 14 yards while completing both of his attempts.

Up next

Eagles: At New England next Saturday.

Ravens: At Minnesota next Saturday.

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