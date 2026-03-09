Isaiah Likely and Jordan Stout follow John Harbaugh to the Giants, AP sources say

The New York Giants agreed to sign former Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely to a three-year contract worth $40 million.

NEW YORK (AP) — John Harbaugh wasted little time bringing two players with him to the New York Giants whom he was very familiar with as coach of the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants also filled a major need on defense and kept a key part of their offensive line.

The Giants on Monday agreed to sign former Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely to a three-year contract worth $40 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. They also reached a deal with ex-Baltimore All-Pro punter Jordan Stout on a three-year, $12.3 million contract, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen are not just pulling from the coach’s old team. New York also reached an agreement with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, released Friday by Chicago, on a three-year, $36 million contract, according to a person familiar with that move.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor also is returning to the Giants. He posted on social media, “I’m back,” with a blue heart. Eluemunor’s deal, reportedly worth $39 million over three years, makes the position an area of strength, with Andrew Thomas entrenched on the left side and after Marcus Mbow showed as a rookie that he could handle the swing tackle role.

Set to turn 26 in April, Likely is expected to be a big part of an offense run by new coordinator Matt Nagy that is built around quarterback Jaxson Dart. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass catcher could line up as a slot receiver with 5-foot-8 Wan’Dale Robinson leaving to join former coach Brian Daboll in Tennessee, according to a person familiar with that deal.

Likely has made 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons, all playing for Harbaugh in Baltimore.

Stout averaged 50 yards a punt last season, his fourth as a pro. After signing Stout, the Giants released punter Jamie Gillan, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Edmunds’ camp had been given permission by the Bears to seek a trade before releasing him. The linebacker, who is on the verge of turning 28 despite being eight seasons into his pro career, has surpassed 100 tackles in all of them, including his first five with Buffalo.

Adding him is the start of the Giants reshaping their linebacking corps, following the release of veteran team captain Bobby Okereke in a salary-cap savings move last week. The position is seen as a major area of need, beyond Brian Burns coming off a career year, given that Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson are changing things up from a unit that ranked 28th out of 32 teams.

New York also re-signed receiver Isaiah Hodgins to a contract for next season, according to a person with knowledge of the move The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Earlier Monday, the Giants agreed to re-sign veteran tight end Chris Manhertz. Running back Devin Singletary recently restructured his contract to stick around. Returner/receiver Gunner Olszewski also agreed to a deal to return.

New York also has the fifth pick in the draft, though Harbaugh said at the scouting combine that he wants to fill the organization’s major needs in free agency.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, and Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.