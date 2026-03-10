Former Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar agrees to deal with Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers and tight end Charlie Kolar agreed on a multi-year deal Tuesday.…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers and tight end Charlie Kolar agreed on a multi-year deal Tuesday.

Kolar spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and then-coach John Harbaugh, who was fired in January. Now, Kolar will play under Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, who is the head coach of the Chargers.

Kolar was drafted in 2022 when Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was director of player personnel for the Ravens.

Kolar started 13 of 47 games in Baltimore, with 30 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

He replaces Will Dissly, who was released last week.

