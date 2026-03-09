Edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones agrees to 3-year, $39.5 million deal with Patriots, AP sources say

The New England Patriots are addressing one of their top defensive priorities this offseason, agreeing to a deal with edge…

The New England Patriots are addressing one of their top defensive priorities this offseason, agreeing to a deal with edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones.

It is a three-year, $39.5 million deal, two people told The Associated Press. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

The 29-year-old is entering his eighth NFL season. This will be his fifth team. He spent the first nine games of last season with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, where he also played in nine games.

He finished the season with a combined seven sacks, a career high.

Jones will now look to add some depth to a New England pass rush that finished in the bottom third with 35 total sacks.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.