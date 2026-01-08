Ravens interview 2 Broncos assistants for coaching vacancy: Vance Joseph and Davis Webb

The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed two Denver Broncos coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, announcing Thursday they'd talked to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and passing game coordinator Davis Webb.

Ravens Coaching Search FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph watches play during the second half of an NFL football wild card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File Ravens Coaching Search FILE - Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, left, directs quarterback Bo Nix during Back Together Weekend at an NFL football training practice, July 26, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed two Denver Broncos coordinators for their head coaching vacancy.

The Ravens said Thursday they’d talked to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and passing game coordinator Davis Webb. They were the first completed interviews the team announced after firing longtime coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday. The Broncos have a first-round bye this week after earning the top seed in the AFC.

The 53-year-old Joseph is in his second coaching stint with the Broncos. He has more than two decades of experience as an NFL coach. Joseph was Denver’s head coach in 2017 and 2018, going 11-21 in two seasons before being fired. He was Arizona’s defensive coordinator from 2019-22 before returning to the Broncos in that same role.

Joseph has also been a defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins and coached defensive backs for the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old Webb played quarterback in the NFL a bit before becoming the QBs coach in Denver in 2023.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.