NFL Longest Field Goal List

68 yards
Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 2025.
67 yards
Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 2026.
66 yards
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions, 2021.
65 yards
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens, 2024.
Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2025.
64 yards
Matt Prater, Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans, 2013.
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 2025.
63 yards
Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions, 1970.
Jason Elam, Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1998.
Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos, 2011.
David Akers, San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers, 2012.
Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 2018.
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2019.
Joey Slye, New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2024.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots, 2025.
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions, 2025.
62 yards
Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2006.
Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders, 2017.
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2018.
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets, 2019.
Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings, 2021.
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 2022.
Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 2023.
Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 2025.
61 yards
Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns, 2009.
Jay Feely, Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills, 2012.
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions, 2013.
Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings, 2015.
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 2017.
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, 2020.
Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks, 2021.
Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2021.
Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants, 2022.
Joey Slye, Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2023.
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings, 2023.
Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 2024.
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, 2025.
Lucas Havrisik, Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 2025.
60 yards
Steve Cox, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1984.
Morten Andersen, New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears, 1991.
Rob Bironas, Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 2006.
Dan Carpenter, Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns, 2010.
Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, 2012.
Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills, 2016.
Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, 2022.
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, 2022.
Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings, 2022.
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 2023.
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2023.
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 2024.
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets, 2025.
Blake Grupe, Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks, 2025.
