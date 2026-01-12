Browns interview Mike McDaniel for head coach opening

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns began the second week of their search for a new coach by interviewing…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns began the second week of their search for a new coach by interviewing former Miami coach Mike McDaniel on Monday.

McDaniel is the sixth person to interview and the fourth with previous ties to the organization. He was the wide receivers coach in 2014.

The 42-year old McDaniel was fired by the Dolphins on Jan. 8 after a 7-10 mark this past season. Miami was 35-33 during McDaniel’s four seasons and lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2022 and ’23.

The Cleveland interview marks the start of a busy week for McDaniel. He will also interview with the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for their head coach openings while the Detroit Lions are interested in him for their offensive coordinator spot.

Cleveland needs a new head coach after it fired Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5 following six seasons and a 46-58 overall record. Stefanski was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

Besides Cleveland, McDaniel was also an assistant at Washington, Atlanta and San Francisco.

McDaniel is the second candidate to interview with previous head coaching experience. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who interviewed Thursday, was the Detroit Lions head coach for five seasons (2009-13).

Schwartz, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken are the other candidates besides McDaniel with current or previous ties to the Browns.

Cleveland has also interviewed Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde and Cincinnati offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.

