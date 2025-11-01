Ravens trade CB Jaire Alexander to Philadelphia; teams also swap late-round draft picks

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to trade cornerback Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to trade cornerback Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The Ravens announced the move Saturday.

Alexander joined the Ravens before this season, but he’s played in only two games for them, even though Baltimore was ravaged by injuries for a period of time. The Ravens are healthier now, and they also traded for defensive back Alohi Gilman last month.

Alexander played seven years with the Green Bay Packers before this season. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler.

