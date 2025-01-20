No easy answers for Ravens, whose great offensive production was undone by playoff turnovers

Mark Andrews has been reclusive since his dropped 2-point conversion sent Baltimore to defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews has been reclusive since his dropped 2-point conversion sent Baltimore to defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

Then again, what can Andrews and his teammates really say to make sense of the Ravens’ latest season-ending disappointment?

Andrews left the locker room without speaking to reporters after Sunday night’s 27-25 loss, and he wasn’t around Monday when the locker room at the team’s practice facility was open to local media. The mood, understandably, was despondent after Baltimore lost in the divisional round following a season of offensive excellence.

“Best offense I’ve ever been a part of,” fullback Patrick Ricard said Monday. “I got to play with the best running back in football, best quarterback in football. So there’s a lot to hang my hat on, but at the end of the day I want a Super Bowl, and I want Baltimore to have another Super Bowl.”

The Ravens (13-6) were no closer to that this season. After an excruciating loss at home last year in the AFC championship game, Baltimore declined by only one game in the regular season, from 13-4 to 12-5. But that was only good enough for the No. 3 seed, which meant the Ravens had to play at Buffalo in the second round.

Baltimore outgained the Bills 416-273 and never had to punt, but the Ravens turned the ball over three times. Lamar Jackson, who may win his third MVP and second in a row this season, threw an interception and carelessly lost a fumble in the first half, allowing Buffalo to take a 21-10 lead. When Jackson rallied Baltimore in the second half, Andrews’ night turned into a nightmare. The normally reliable tight end lost a fourth-quarter fumble, then dropped a routine pass on the 2-point play that would have tied the game with 1:33 remaining.

“Mark’s a complete competitor. He’ll be fine,” Ricard said. “He’s going to be hurting for a while, but he’s going to continue to do great things.”

Hard to explain

For the past two seasons, almost every Baltimore loss has felt avoidable. The Ravens have hardly ever looked genuinely inferior, and when Jackson has been healthy, they haven’t lost a game by more than seven points since 2021. There were some warning signs this season — penalties and missed field goals, for example — but aside from one pretty debatable pass interference call, those weren’t a major factor in the loss to Buffalo.

Instead, a Baltimore team that had the third-fewest turnovers in the league during the regular season gave the ball away three times. A team that was excellent in the red zone all season settled for a field goal in the second quarter, wasting first-and-goal from the 2.

Andrews had only lost one fumble in his career, as a rookie in 2019. Jackson had thrown only four interceptions all season. He had not turned the ball over twice in one game since last year’s AFC championship. Then he gave the ball away twice in the first three drives Sunday.

Losing playoff games in uncharacteristic ways has become awfully … characteristic of this team.

Andrews’ drop can go neatly alongside two other goal line disasters for Baltimore — Zay Flowers’ fumble against Kansas City a year ago, and Tyler Huntley’s fumble on a botched quarterback sneak, which was returned for a touchdown to knock out the 2022 Ravens at Cincinnati.

Offensive brilliance

The Bills had trouble stopping Baltimore, allowing 7.3 yards per play. During the regular season, the Ravens averaged 6.85 yards per play, a mark bested only by the 2000 Rams (6.98) and 1954 Rams (6.89). Baltimore set an NFL record with 5.76 yards per rushing attempt.

The Bills defended the Ravens’ running attack gamely, which meant Baltimore only gained 176 yards on 30 carries. Derrick Henry was sensational in his first season with the Ravens, who can keep him for another year.

Looking ahead

This could be a quieter offseason than last year. Before the 2024 season, the Ravens signed Henry, lost defensive standouts Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney, used the franchise tag on defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike before signing him to a long-term deal — and ultimately had to replace three starters on the offensive line.

Free agency could cause a bit more change on the offensive line. Ricard is also a pending free agent, but he certainly sounds like he wants to stay in Baltimore with Jackson.

“It’s inevitable. He’s going to win a Super Bowl, and I want to be a part of it,” Ricard said. “I know everyone says championships are the standard. He’ll get it one day.”

The Ravens had to replace their defensive coordinator last offseason. Now offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been in the mix for multiple head coach openings.

“I wish the whole group would come back,” Flowers said. “These are my guys, so why not take another crack?”

