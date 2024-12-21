Rashod Bateman active for Ravens after missing practice with foot issue

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman was active for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing practice earlier…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman was active for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing practice earlier in the week because of a foot issue.

Bateman did not practice Thursday and had been listed as questionable to play. Baltimore’s depth at receiver behind Zay Flowers is being tested. Nelson Agholor was out because of a concussion, and the Ravens waived receiver Diontae Johnson this week after an unproductive stint with Baltimore that included a one-game suspension.

Bateman has 38 catches for a career-high 654 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a pair of TD receptions last weekend against the New York Giants.

