Lamar Jackson is 23-1 against the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles present a formidable test

Lamar Jackson has almost never lost against the NFC. This week, however, he faces a major challenge.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson has almost never lost against the NFC.

This week, however, he faces a major challenge.

Baltimore’s matchup with Philadelphia on Sunday pits the Ravens’ top-ranked offense against the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked defense. It might be the biggest test this season of Jackson’s dominance against the NFC.

He’s 23-1 as a starter against teams from that conference — but Philadelphia arrives in Baltimore this weekend with a seven-game winning streak and a formidable defensive front.

“This is a really good team we’re playing,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I think some people think that they might be the best team in the league, and that’s the way they’re playing.”

Philadelphia has faced some weaker opponents during this streak, but the Eagles also took care of Joe Burrow and Cincinnati in a 37-17 rout. And they beat Jayden Daniels and Washington before handling Matthew Stafford and the Rams 37-20 last weekend.

“They rely on their front, heavily. They’ve got great linebackers, who are very smart, who play very well together,” Ravens running back Derrick Henry said. “Good in the back end, as well. So, overall, great defense — the No. 1 defense in the league — so it shows on film.”

Since Week 8, the Eagles have scored 46 points off turnovers, the most in the NFL. They had five takeaways in a 34-6 win over Dallas earlier this month in which the Cowboys managed only 146 total yards. Philadelphia held the New York Giants to 119 yards in Week 7.

Stopping the Ravens is a much different task, particularly since Jackson has done a good job protecting the ball this season, throwing only three interceptions.

Philadelphia lost veteran defensive end Brandon Graham to a torn triceps, and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) missed practice Wednesday. There’s still plenty of healthy talent for a defense that features Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat, Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean.

“Jalen Carter is amazing. Those guys up front are doing an amazing job getting after the quarterback, causing disruption in the backfield,” Jackson said. “An explosive defense, that’s what I’m seeing — great corners, all-around defense, safeties. Pretty smooth.”

This weekend’s game is creating a lot of buzz thanks to the matchup between running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, both of whom have surpassed 1,300 yards rushing already. Barkley’s role in Philadelphia’s surge has led to speculation that this season’s MVP might not go to a quarterback.

Jackson, the reigning winner of that award, isn’t giving it up without a fight. He’s ranked No. 1 in the NFL in passer rating, yards passing and touchdown-to-interception differential. And this is by no means the first good defense he’s facing this season.

Baltimore scored 41 points in a win over Denver and 35 in a blowout of Buffalo. Only Pittsburgh gave the Ravens’ offense real fits in a game when Baltimore turned the ball over three times.

Whatever the result, someone will probably exit this Baltimore-Philadelphia matchup feeling like it just made a major statement against one of the top teams in the league.

“Just worry about being who you are, stay true to yourself, going in like any other game,” Jackson said. “Don’t just put too much on your mind about the opponent. You have to focus on what’s in front of you.”

NOTES: Baltimore LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) was back at practice for the team’s walkthrough Wednesday after missing Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. NT Michael Pierce, on injured reserve since late last month, also returned to practice. … Harbaugh confirmed that TE Charlie Kolar has a broken arm.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.