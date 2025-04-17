With few major holes on the roster — and a late pick — Ravens may not have an exciting NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley, and after two straight division titles, the questions that persist about this team are less about its talent and more about whether it will finally play its best in the postseason.

BALTIMORE (AP) — It’s no accident that so many NFL executives declare they’ll take the best player available in the draft.

That type of comment avoids telegraphing to other teams what positions a GM might actually be focusing on.

It’s also an expression of confidence — a suggestion that the roster is so deep and flexible that no one position stands out as a major need.

For the Baltimore Ravens, there’s some truth to that. The Ravens re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley, their most significant potential free agent, and after two straight division titles, the questions that persist about this team are less about its talent and more about whether it will finally play its best in the postseason.

In other words, Baltimore’s draft isn’t likely to be all that interesting, especially since the Ravens aren’t scheduled to pick until No. 27.

“We’ve been a best-available-player team, and we spent eight months really building the board based on the rankings of the players and how they stack against each other,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “I think we definitely look at the different needs of our team. We spent a lot of time talking about the roster and the players that we have and things like contract status and all those other things that go into it.”

Need

Baltimore used a first-round pick last year on cornerback Nate Wiggins, but even with him in the fold and Marlon Humphrey coming off a fine season, there are still some concerns for the secondary. Brandon Stephens struggled in 2024 and left to sign with the New York Jets.

“That’s just an incredibly important position, so that’s always going to be a need for us,” DeCosta said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to take a guy in the first round, but I feel pretty sure that we’ll take at least one corner in the draft.”

Baltimore could also use offensive line help. Although the Ravens kept Stanley, they lost Patrick Mekari.

Don’t need

The Ravens have so much talent and depth at tight end that there’s speculation Mark Andrews could end up elsewhere before too long. DeCosta actually addressed that question this week, even though it’s only tangentially related to the draft.

“I never know what’s going to happen, and I would never want to say this or that, but I can tell you this. Mark Andrews is a warrior,” DeCosta said. “His competitiveness, his talent, his attitude (and) his leadership is so valued here. He’s a great player, and we’re in the business of keeping as many great players as we can.”

If Andrews remains with the team, don’t expect tight end to be a priority in the draft.

Tucker’s future

The status of kicker Justin Tucker remains uncertain after the Baltimore Banner reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL has said it would investigate.

The draft could theoretically be a place to add a replacement for Tucker if the team ends up moving on from him. DeCosta didn’t tip his hand about whether he’s looking for a kicker, but he doesn’t sound opposed in principle to the idea of drafting one.

“There have been some great kickers drafted. We’ve drafted a couple punters, but it’s worth it if you have the right kicker,” he said. “It depends on the player. It depends who’s there. It depends on how your coaches see him. And also, it should be said that some of the greatest kickers of all-time weren’t drafted, right? So, there’s no blueprint for finding a kicker, except you have to be able to evaluate the kicker.”

Pick’em

Baltimore has 11 total picks this year, including four compensatory selections after the Ravens took heavy losses in free agency last offseason. Baltimore has two fourth-round picks and four sixth-rounders.

