Ravens sign running back Justice Hill to a 2-year, $6 million extension

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Justice Hill to a two-year extension Friday, keeping a reliable player and popular teammate under contract through the 2026 NFL season.

The extension is worth $6 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed.

Hill, who turns 27 in November, is backing up Derrick Henry in his fifth season with Baltimore since making his debut in 2019 as a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State. Injuries last year made Hill the starter, and he ran for 387 yards and three touchdowns while also making 28 catches in the passing game.

“Justice has become a really, really good football player,” coach John Harbaugh told reporters in Owings Mills, Maryland. “Probably one of the greatest shining examples of come to work every day, ready to go to work every day, be at your best, positive attitude, upbeat, ready to go, nothing too big for him, nothing too small for him, just wants to be his best and lift everybody up. To see a guy like that get rewarded is, to me, what it’s about.”

Hill has appeared in 61 regular-season and six playoff games for the Ravens and is 41 yards rushing from 1,000 in his career.

Baltimore visits Dallas on Sunday looking for its first win this season.

