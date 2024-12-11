Drew Lock has a heel injury so Tommy DeVito may start at QB for Giants vs. Ravens

With Drew Lock in a walking boot with a heel injury, the New York Giants may have Tommy DeVito back at quarterback Sunday when they try to break an eight-game losing streak in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Drew Lock in a walking boot with a heel injury, the New York Giants may have Tommy DeVito back at quarterback Sunday when they try to break an eight-game losing streak in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury on Wednesday before the Giants (2-11) started preparations for the game against the Ravens (8-5) at MetLife Stadium, where New York is winless in seven games this season.

Lock was hurt this past weekend when the Saints sacked him twice and had 13 quarterbacks hits in a 14-11 loss.

The quarterback position has been in flux since the Giants benched and then released Daniel Jones on Nov. 22.

DeVito, who sparked the Giants to three wins in 2023, started against Tampa Bay on Nov. 24. He was 21 of 31 for 189 yards, but he hurt his right forearm late in the 30-7 loss.

Lock started against the Cowboys in a Thanksgiving game loss and again against the Saints in a game where New Orleans blocked a late field-goal attempt by Graham Gano that could have forced overtime.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.