Las Vegas, Baltimore meet in Week 2 with Ravens QB Jackson, Raiders DE Crosby set to match up

Las Vegas (0-1) at Baltimore (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 9 1/2.

Series record: Ravens lead 8-4.

Against the spread: Las Vegas 0-1; Baltimore 0-1.

Last meeting: Raiders beat Ravens 33-27 in overtime on Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Last week: Raiders lost to the Chargers 22-10; Ravens lost to the Chiefs 27-20.

Raiders offense: overall (18), rush (29), pass (8), scoring (28T)

Raiders defense: overall (20), rush (28), pass (10), scoring (17)

Ravens offense: overall (1), rush (2), pass (5), scoring (17T)

Ravens defense: overall (22), rush (5), PASS (30), scoring (21T)

Turnover differential: Raiders minus-3; Ravens: even.

Raiders player to watch

DE Maxx Crosby is one of the NFL’s premier defensive players. Last season, Crosby earned his third Pro Bowl selection after finishing with 90 combined tackles, and 14 1/2 sacks. He also tied for the league lead with Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter with 23 tackles for a loss over 17 games. Crosby was also a dominant player the previous time the Raiders played the Ravens in the 2021 regular-season opener. He finished with two sacks, six tackles, five quarterback hits, and two tackles for a loss in the Raiders’ 33-27 overtime win.

Ravens player to watch

QB Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP and has the Ravens as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. Last week against Kansas City, Jackson completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and ran for 122 yards on 16 carries in the 27-20 loss. Jackson’s 122 rushing yards were the most by a quarterback in Week 1 in NFL history, surpassing Michael Vick’s total of 103 rushing yards in the 2010 season.

Key matchup

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry against Las Vegas’ defensive front. The Ravens led the league in rushing last season and Henry makes them even more formidable. The Raiders allowed 176 yards rushing last week against the Chargers and will be challenged to contain Henry.

Key injuries

Las Vegas cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee) are out. … Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (illness) is questionable. … Jackson missed the first practice this week but was not listed on the injury report after returning two days later. Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy (eye) returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday and was listed as questionable. … Rookie CB Nate Wiggins is out after being involved in a car crash, according to coach John Harbaugh. … Rookie linebacker Adisa Isaac is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Series notes

The Ravens and Raiders series have recently gotten into shootouts, with both teams combining for more than 50 points in five of the past six meetings. … The Ravens played their first game in franchise history against the Raiders, earning a 19-14 victory on Sept. 1, 1996.

Stats and stuff

The Ravens are trying to win the AFC North in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2018 and 2019. … The Raiders committed only two penalties for 15 yards against the Chargers, tied for the fewest in the NFL in Week 1. … In his 17th season, Harbaugh is the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach behind Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin (18). … Las Vegas TE Brock Bowers led the team with six catches for 58 yards in Week 1. His six receptions are the most by a Raiders tight end in his NFL debut. … Baltimore is one of four teams with New England, Green Bay, and Kansas City to earn a playoff berth in at least 11 of the past 16 seasons. … WR Davante Adams has 208 receptions for 2,719 receiving yards in 35 games with the Raiders. The only player with more receiving yards over their first 35 games with the Raiders is Art Powell with 3,225 from 1963-65. … The Ravens have rushed for 100 or more yards in 34 consecutive games — the fifth-longest streak in NFL history. … Raiders DE Maxx Crosby needs a half-sack to pass Bill Pickel (53) for fourth on the team’s career sacks list. … The Ravens had a top-five scoring defense in 10 of the past 16 full seasons, including the No. 1 unit (16.5 ppg allowed) in 2023. … ​​Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis spent six seasons with the Ravens as a defensive coordinator (1996-01). … The Raiders defense allowed the Chargers to convert on just 4 of 15 (26.7%) third downs in Week 1. … Ravens seven-time Pro Bowl K Justin Tucker has the NFL’s most field goals made (397) since entering the NFL in 2012.

Fantasy tip

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely set career highs with nine receptions and 111 yards receiving last week. He also scored a 49-yard touchdown. Likely has become a favorite option for Jackson and will create matchup problems for the Raiders secondary and linebackers.

