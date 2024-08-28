If Lamar Jackson is healthy again, the Ravens can contend for a title despite offseason departures

The Ravens fell one win short of the Super Bowl last season after having the NFL's best record during the regular season.

EXPECTATIONS: The Ravens fell one win short of the Super Bowl last season after having the NFL’s best record during the regular season. The loss to Kansas City at home in the AFC championship game was a huge missed opportunity, and Baltimore had to make plenty of changes in the offseason, but if Lamar Jackson stays healthy again the Ravens can expect to remain championship contenders. They can’t afford to fall far if they want to hold off the rest of the AFC North. Baltimore benefitted from injuries to Joe Burrow in Cincinnati and Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, but if they’re healthy in 2024 the Ravens can expect to be pushed as they try to repeat as division champs. Even with those injuries, the entire division finished above .500 last season.

NEW FACES: Four-time Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry gives Baltimore another major running threat along with Jackson. The Ravens also drafted cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round and tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second, and both may need to play significant roles. Baltimore added safety Eddie Jackson at the start of training camp.

KEY LOSSES: Three starters are gone from the offensive line, and the defensive losses may be even more significant. Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen left via free agency for division rival Pittsburgh, and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney departed as well. Baltimore also had quite a bit of coaching turnover. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald became head coach of the Seattle Seahawks and the Ravens promoted linebackers coach Zach Orr to replace him. Two other defensive assistants — Anthony Weaver and Dennard Wilson — left to become coordinators elsewhere in the league.

STRENGTHS: Jackson is coming off his second MVP and there’s every reason to think he’ll remain a handful for opposing defenses. Although the Ravens lost a couple of key players on defense, they remain strong up the middle with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton all back. Baltimore has an all-time great at kicker in Justin Tucker and plenty of depth at tight end with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

WEAKNESSES: If Baltimore’s attempt to patch the offensive line with internal options doesn’t work, that could put Jackson in some rough spots, and although Zay Flowers was good as a rookie, there are still some questions about the receiving group’s consistency. The pass rush was strong last year thanks to the late acquisitions of Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy is back, but with Clowney gone the Ravens could use more production from Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Daniel Faalele, a 6-foot-8, 380-pound lineman who has played tackle previously, has been getting some work at guard.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Even if Henry is slowing a bit at age 30, he has a chance to cash in on plenty of red zone opportunities. Gus Edwards ran for 13 touchdowns for Baltimore last season while Jackson rushed for only five.

