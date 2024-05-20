Live Radio
Ravens sign WR Qadir Ismail, the son of former NFL receiver Qadry Ismail

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 4:42 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Qadir Ismail, the son of former NFL receiver Qadry Ismail.

The Ravens announced the move Monday. Qadir Ismail played collegiately at Villanova and Samford.

Qadry Ismail played for the Ravens from 1999-2001, surpassing 1,000 yards receiving twice. He also had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. He played 137 games in 10 NFL seasons, catching 353 passes for 5,137 yards and 33 touchdowns.

