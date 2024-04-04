Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the Ravens on a $9 million, 2-year deal, AP source says

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to Baltimore after agreeing on a two-year, $9 million contract, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Thursday.

FILE - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (50) defends during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Van Noy is returning to Baltimore after agreeing on a two-year, $9 million contract, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)(AP/Terrance Williams)

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced, said Van Noy will make $5.25 million in 2024 and can earn up to $11 million with incentives.

Van Noy had a career-high nine sacks in 14 games last season after signing with the Ravens in September. He had 30 tackles, nine quarterback hits and forced two fumbles.

He was a second-round pick by Detroit in 2014 and played a key role on New England’s defense when the Patriots won the Super Bowl following the 2018 season.

