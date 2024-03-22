Chargers sign Hayden Hurst, the team’s 2nd tight end addition in free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers added their second tight end during free agency with the signing of Hayden Hurst on Friday.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers added their second tight end during free agency with the signing of Hayden Hurst on Friday.

Hurst was released by Carolina in a salary-cap move on Wednesday. He had 18 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown last season, but missed the final eight games after suffering a concussion during a Thursday night game at Chicago.

Hurst is going into his seventh season, but is joining his fourth team in as many seasons. He was the 25th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL draft before being traded to Atlanta in 2020. He spent two seasons with the Falcons before signing with Cincinnati in 2022 and Carolina last season.

He has two seasons with at least 50 receptions. Hurst’s best year was with Atlanta in 2020, when he had 58 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns.

Hurst joins running back Gus Edwards as former Baltimore players who have signed with the Chargers during free agency. New general manager Joe Hortiz spent 26 seasons with the Ravens, including the last 10 as director of college scouting.

