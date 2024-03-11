Bengals agree to deals with Zack Moss, Geno Stone, will release Joe Mixon, AP sources say

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed on two-year deals with running back Zack Moss and safety Geno Stone, two people familiar…

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed on two-year deals with running back Zack Moss and safety Geno Stone, two people familiar with the contracts told The Associated Press on Monday.

The team also is releasing Joe Mixon, another person with knowledge of the team’s plans told the AP. The three people spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves haven’t been finalized.

Moss is getting a two-year, $8 million deal. Stone agreed on a two-year, $15 million deal. Mixon led the Bengals last season with 1,034 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

Moss had 794 yards rushing and five touchdowns for Indianapolis last season. Stone started 11 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season and 19 in four years with the team. He had seven interceptions last season.

The Bengals also announced they’re re-signing tight end Drew Sample and running back Trayveon Williams. Sample gets a three-year deal.

Sample caught 22 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Williams had 69 yards rushing on 15 carries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.