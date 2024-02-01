Ravens hire Zach Orr as defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald’s departure to Seattle

The Baltimore Ravens hired Zach Orr as their defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens hired Zach Orr as their defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

The Ravens announced the 31-year-old Orr’s promotion Thursday. He was Baltimore’s inside linebackers coach the past two seasons and also played linebacker for the Ravens from 2014-16.

“Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way,” coach John Harbaugh said. “His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014.”

After retiring as a player because of a congenital neck/spine condition, Orr became a coaching and personnel assistant for the Ravens and then a defensive coaching analyst. He spent one season (2021) as an outside linebackers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to the Ravens.

The past two seasons he’s coached inside linebackers, one of the strengths of Baltimore’s team with Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

“Zach has excelled at every level of his football journey,” Harbaugh said. “He knows our players and understands our standard as well as anyone. I’m confident that he is prepared to take on the challenge of continuing to develop our players and scheme as our next defensive coordinator.”

The Ravens led the NFL in scoring defense and sacks this season while having the league’s best record. They reached the AFC championship game before losing to Kansas City last weekend.

Baltimore is expected to introduce Orr at a news conference next week.

