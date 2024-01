Ravens honor Ray Rice before game against Miami nearly a decade after his career-ending arrest

The Baltimore Ravens honored Ray Rice before Sunday's game against Miami, a decade after the running back played his final game with the team before a domestic violence scandal derailed his career.

Rice was with the Ravens from 2008-13, but he never played in the NFL again after video surfaced of him striking his fiancée in the elevator of a hotel.

Rice has been back at M&T Bank Stadium since then. Last season, he was honored as part of Baltimore’s 2012 team that won the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, he was on hand as the team’s “Legend of the Game” — a role that involved appearing on the field for a few seconds and acknowledging the crowd before kickoff.

“After Ray’s incident he owned it. On his own accord, Ray undertook critical work within himself and to bring awareness to and educate others on domestic violence,” Ravens president Sashi Brown said for a story on the team’s web site. “Nothing will change his past or make it right, but Ray’s work has allowed him to atone for his actions and rebuild relationships personally and professionally, including with the Ravens.”

