Ravens win 21st straight preseason game, topping Titans

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley went 16 of 18 for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record streak of preseason victories to 21 with a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis ran for a touchdown for the Titans, but Huntley put Baltimore ahead to stay with a 14-yard scoring strike to Shemar Bridges in the final minute of the second quarter.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were among the standouts who didn’t play.

Huntley was Jackson’s top backup last season and made four starts. He was sharp in this preseason opener, although his completions were mostly short ones.

Willis, a third-round draft pick from Liberty, started the game for the Titans with Ryan Tannehill held out. Willis scored on a nifty 7-yard run in the second quarter, spinning back toward the Tennessee sideline and then slipping between a couple Baltimore defenders near the goal line.

Willis went 6 of 11 for 107 yards and ran for 38 yards on five carries.

GIANTS 23, PATRIOTS 21

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Graham Gano hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired, Daniel Jones was solid in limited work and New York beat New England.

The Giants gave Brian Daboll a victory in his head coaching debut against his predecessor and the team he started his NFL career with.

Despite some breakouts by the offensive line, the Giants moved the ball well, with Jones completing 6 of 10 passes for 69 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley had four carries for 13 yards and one catch for 8 yards.

Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe each threw touchdown passes for New England.

