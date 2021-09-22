Marquise Brown has one reason why you can never count out the Ravens

Baltimore receiver Marquise Brown said on Good Morning Football Wednesday you can't count the Ravens out of anything with a certain someone on the field.

Brown has one reason why you can never count out the Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nobody would’ve blamed the Ravens for falling to 0-2 on the season.

After a heartbreaking loss to the Raiders in Week 1, the injury-riddled Ravens suffered another blow to their core when Ronnie Stanley and Jimmy Smith were inactive for Week 2 against the two-time reigning AFC champion Chiefs.

Without a left tackle or any of their top three running backs entering the season, the Ravens won anyway. After being counted out two weeks into the season, they proved nobody should be counting them out just yet. For wide receiver Marquise Brown, as long as Lamar Jackson is on the team, you can’t count the Ravens out of anything.

“Because we have Lamar Jackson,” Brown said on Good Morning Football Wednesday. “You should never count us out. Next man up. We believe in the coaches. We believe in Lamar.”

Jackson made a few mistakes in the passing game that resulted in two interceptions on Sunday night, but he was his vintage self running the ball. He carried it 16 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 239 passing yards and a jump-pass touchdown throw to Brown.

The Chiefs are admittedly Jackson’s kryptonite, in a similar way that the Titans had the Ravens number two years ago in the playoffs and then again during the 2020 regular season. But eventually, Jackson got over the hump against the Titans and beat them in the playoffs in their own building.

Could the Chiefs be the next obstacle Jackson conquers in his quest for a Super Bowl? It’s too early to tell as we’re only entering the third week of the season. Either way, his teammates certainly appear to believe in him.

“This guy, [Jackson] makes it happen,” Brown said. “We’re like brothers so just to be able to be there for him and make plays is fun.”