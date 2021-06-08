CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens sign G Michael…

Ravens sign G Michael Schofield, previously with Panthers

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 12:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed guard Michael Schofield.

The team announced the move Tuesday. Schofield played 11 games last season for the Carolina Panthers, starting three.

Prior to that, Schofield played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. The 30-year-old Schofield has appeared in 87 career games with 69 starts.

Schofield started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018 and 2019. He spent time last season on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Denver drafted Schofield in the third round in 2014 out of Michigan.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up