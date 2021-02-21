Ravens name Craig Ver Steeg running backs coach, Matt Weiss named Michigan QBs coach

Ravens name Craig Ver Steeg running backs coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Longtime Ravens offensive assistant Craig Ver…

Longtime Ravens offensive assistant Craig Ver Steeg will assume a new role as running backs coach, the team announced on Sunday.

Ver Steeg, 60, served as the senior assistant/running backs coach from 2019-2020 and replaces former running backs coach Matt Weiss, who departs to become quarterbacks coach at the University of Michigan.

“Craig is a highly-regarded member of our staff and someone who’s served as an integral part of our offense for many years,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “He has vast experience coaching and coordinating offenses, a thorough understanding of our schemes and techniques, and has a great relationship with our running backs.

Ver Steeg joined the Ravens in 2008 as a member of Harbaugh’s original staff working with running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers throughout his tenure and assisting the Ravens’ offense.

Weiss previously worked with Jim Harbaugh as a graduate assistant with Stanford and rejoins his staff in Michigan after 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He also joins former Ravens linebackers coach Mike McDonald, who in January announced he would take a defensive coordinator with the Wolverines.

Weiss’ departure is the latest in an offseason that has seen a lot of turnover in the Ravens staff. Wide receivers coach/assistant head coach David Culley departed to take over as head coach of the Texans, former defensive line coach Joe Cullen joined the Jaguars as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jesse Minter departed for a college coordinator position.