Cutout of late Ravens fan Mo Gaba featured in stands at Super Bowl

Cutout of Mo Gaba featured in stands at Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Kanas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, there will be a special fan in the stands.

Mo Gaba, a Baltimore super fan who passed away on July 28, has a cutout featured in the seats at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Gaba became a major part of both the Ravens and Orioles franchise in recent years. His love for his teams coupled with his determination and high spirit during his battle with cancer left a mark on numerous members of both organizations.

He became a star, hosting a radio show, breaking down team huddles and even becoming a member of the Orioles Hall of Fame. He was more than a fan, he was a part of the Ravens’ and Orioles’ history.

Throughout the 2020 season, Gaba’s cutout was featured at M&T Bank Stadium during Ravens home games, and now with the biggest game of the season here, he’ll have a front row seat.