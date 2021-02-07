CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Cutout of late Ravens fan Mo Gaba featured in stands at Super Bowl

Ryan Homler | @NBCSWashington

February 7, 2021, 5:35 PM

As the Kanas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, there will be a special fan in the stands.

Mo Gaba, a Baltimore super fan who passed away on July 28, has a cutout featured in the seats at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Gaba became a major part of both the Ravens and Orioles franchise in recent years. His love for his teams coupled with his determination and high spirit during his battle with cancer left a mark on numerous members of both organizations. 

He became a star, hosting a radio show, breaking down team huddles and even becoming a member of the Orioles Hall of Fame. He was more than a fan, he was a part of the Ravens’ and Orioles’ history. 

Throughout the 2020 season, Gaba’s cutout was featured at M&T Bank Stadium during Ravens home games, and now with the  biggest game of the season here, he’ll have a front row seat. 

