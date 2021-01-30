CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Report: Ravens re-sign safety…

Report: Ravens re-sign safety Jordan Richards to one year deal

Andrew Gillis | @NBCSWashington

January 30, 2021, 11:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Report: Ravens re-sign safety Jordan Richards to one year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens are re-signing safety and key special teams contributor Jordan Richards to a one-year extension, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. 

The contract is reportedly a one-year deal worth $1.015 million with $125,000 guaranteed. Richards’ extension qualifies for the veteran salary benefit, meaning his cap charge for the 2021 season will be just $875,000. 

Richards, 28, was signed by the Ravens in October 2019 after being released by the New England Patriots. He played in nine games in 2019 as a Raven and in 16 in 2020. Richards is not a regular defensive player, but he’s a valued asset on the Ravens’ special teams units.

The Ravens also announced an extension with tight end Nick Boyle on a two-year extension on Friday. 

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up