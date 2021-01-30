Report: Ravens re-sign safety Jordan Richards to one year deal

The Ravens are re-signing safety and key special teams contributor Jordan Richards to a one-year extension, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

The contract is reportedly a one-year deal worth $1.015 million with $125,000 guaranteed. Richards’ extension qualifies for the veteran salary benefit, meaning his cap charge for the 2021 season will be just $875,000.

Richards, 28, was signed by the Ravens in October 2019 after being released by the New England Patriots. He played in nine games in 2019 as a Raven and in 16 in 2020. Richards is not a regular defensive player, but he’s a valued asset on the Ravens’ special teams units.

The Ravens also announced an extension with tight end Nick Boyle on a two-year extension on Friday.