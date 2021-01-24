CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens hire D’Anton Lynn…

Ravens hire D’Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach

Andrew Gillis | @NBCSWashington

January 24, 2021, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ravens hire D’Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens hired D’Anton Lynn as their defensive backs coach on Sunday afternoon, the team announced. 

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley was the first to report the news. 

Lynn will replace defensive backs coach Jesse Minter, who left Baltimore to become the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt. Lynn worked in Houston for three seasons starting in 2018, where he was the assistant secondary coach before a promotion to secondary coach. 

Before that, he was a defensive assistant for the Chargers and Bills. He played his college football at Penn State and signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012. After a brief stint in the NFL and CFL, he became a seasonal scouting intern for the Jets. 

Lynn also worked with new Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver in Houston, so there is a level of familiarity there already. 

The Ravens have now filled out all the positions that left, as defensive line coach Joe Cullen was replaced by Weaver and linebackers coach Mike Macdonald was replaced by Rob Ryan. 

Lynn, 31, is the son of former Chargers head coach and current Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. The Ravens and Lions will play in the 2021 season, which will give the two a father-son matchup at some point during the year.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

CMMC update: Pilots, 3PAOs and more of what vendors need to know

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

DoD fires hundreds of advisory board members, will conduct a review on effectiveness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up