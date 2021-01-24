Ravens hire D’Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Ravens hired D’Anton Lynn as…

Ravens hire D’Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens hired D’Anton Lynn as their defensive backs coach on Sunday afternoon, the team announced.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley was the first to report the news.

Lynn will replace defensive backs coach Jesse Minter, who left Baltimore to become the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt. Lynn worked in Houston for three seasons starting in 2018, where he was the assistant secondary coach before a promotion to secondary coach.

Before that, he was a defensive assistant for the Chargers and Bills. He played his college football at Penn State and signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012. After a brief stint in the NFL and CFL, he became a seasonal scouting intern for the Jets.

Lynn also worked with new Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver in Houston, so there is a level of familiarity there already.

The Ravens have now filled out all the positions that left, as defensive line coach Joe Cullen was replaced by Weaver and linebackers coach Mike Macdonald was replaced by Rob Ryan.

Lynn, 31, is the son of former Chargers head coach and current Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. The Ravens and Lions will play in the 2021 season, which will give the two a father-son matchup at some point during the year.