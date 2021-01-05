Lamar Jackson asks Donald Trump to commute rapper Kodak Black’s sentence

Jackson asks Trump to commute rapper Kodak Black's sentence originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took…

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of rapper Kodak Black, who is in prison on federal weapons charges.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump @potus my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak” Jackson tweeted.

Black, 23, was sentenced to nearly four years in November 2019 after pleading guilty to lying on background check paperwork while purchasing firearms on two separate occasions.

The rapper grew up in the same Pompano Beach area of Florida as Jackson and was the quarterback’s guest at M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens’ regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Jackson’s rookie season. Baltimore won the game, clinching the AFC North, and Black celebrated with the team in the locker room.

Jackson’s tweet on Tuesday is similar to those by other celebrities, including YouTuber Jake Paul and rapper Lil Yachty, asking that Black’s sentence be commuted.

Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, quote-tweeted Jackson, thanking him for the gesture: “The great and I mean great @Lj_era8 future all of famer and good friend. Fairness is not limited to one case. 46 months in a max prison for checking the wrong box on a form? Thank you Lamar #freekodak,” Cohen said.

Jackson’s request comes on the heels of a recent round of commuted sentences by Trump. Two weeks ago, the President granted full pardons to 41 individuals and commuted the sentences of eight people.